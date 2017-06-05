Lawyer & Lawmaker: Charles McBurney balanced his legal, legislative careers for 9 years.
Attorney Charles McBurney served in the state House of Representatives from 2007-16 while also maintaining his law practice in Jacksonville. The American flag with 48 stars is a family heirloom displayed in McBurney's conference room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|2 min
|spud
|70
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|11 hr
|spud
|8
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC