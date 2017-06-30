Jimmy Patronis Brings Business Expertise to Department of Financial Services

Today in Tallahassee, Jimmy Patronis was officially sworn in as Florida's Chief Financial Officer, replacing Jeff Atwater who is leaving state government to pursue a career in higher education. As a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and a successful business owner, Patronis brings to the Department a unique expertise of the Florida economy as well as private sector perspective on many of the Department's key issues, such as financial accountability, protecting employees from the harmful effects of on-the-job injuries, contract management and the importance of providing consumer services aimed at improving the quality of life of all Floridians.

