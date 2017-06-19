have You Seen Buster? Community searches for dog stolen from Lucky's
The Leon County Humane Society is asking for the public's help finding a foster dog that was inside a car stolen from Lucky's Market in Tallahassee. LCHS said that Buster was inside the running car when it was stolen outside of the Lucky's Market on Tennessee and Ocala Rd. They advice that if you see Buster, please do not chase or call to him as he may be very scared.
