Governor Rick Scott Appoints Jimmy Patronis as Florida's Chief Financial Officer
Governor Rick Scott appointed Jimmy Patronis as Florida' next Chief Financial Officer. Patronis will be officially sworn in this Friday, June 30, 2017, to replace CFO Jeff Atwater who is leaving to pursue a position at Florida Atlantic University.
