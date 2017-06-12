Gov. Scott vetoes higher education bill | Florida Trend Education
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday vetoed a sweeping higher education reform bill that was one of Senate President Joe Negron's top priorities of the 2017 session, saying that the measure "impedes" the ability of state colleges to provide access to low-cost, quality education. See the veto letter from Gov. Scott to Secretary Detzner, here.
