FSU English Professor's Literary Archive Headed for Immortality
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The lifetime writings of Pulitzer Prize-winner Robert Olen Butler, an acclaimed author and professor at Florida State University, are moving in with the collections of some of history's greatest writers.
