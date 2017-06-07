Fsu DL Keith Bryant, former Atlantic ...

Fsu DL Keith Bryant, former Atlantic High star, arrested in Tallahassee

14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Florida State defensive lineman Keith Bryant was arrested for a non-moving violation by the Leon County Sheriff Department on Tuesday. The redshirt senior was expected to fight for playing time in 2017, but he left the team in the offseason, an FSU spokesperson told Noles247 on Wednesday night.

