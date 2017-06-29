Florida Supreme Court throws out 4 death sentences
In this Dec. 13, 2013, file photo, Michael Bargo looks back to his family upon arriving in the courtroom for his sentencing hearing at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court is ordering new sentencing hearings for four inmates, including Bargo, currently on the state's death row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May '17
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May '17
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC