Florida State Sen. Rouson and political analyst Barry Edwards set to host Florida Live

14 hrs ago

As former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill, News Talk Florida will have total coverage. Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson and political strategist Barry Edwards, will be in the air chairs at our flagship station WWBA-AM 820 anchoring the coverage on Florida Live airing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. filling in for the vacationing Dan Maduri, the rest of the week.

