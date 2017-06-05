Florida State Sen. Rouson and political analyst Barry Edwards set to host Florida Live
As former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill, News Talk Florida will have total coverage. Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson and political strategist Barry Edwards, will be in the air chairs at our flagship station WWBA-AM 820 anchoring the coverage on Florida Live airing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. filling in for the vacationing Dan Maduri, the rest of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|1 hr
|okimar
|48
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|5 hr
|Darly314
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC