Florida History Day Student Winners Take Top Honors at National History Day Competition

Secretary of State Ken Detzner is pleased to announce that several Florida students from Broward, Leon, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, and Osceola Counties took home top honors at the National History Day competition in College Park, Maryland, winning seven national awards and recognitions including three first-place finishes. Sixty-one students and 15 teachers represented Florida in the national competition at the University of Maryland, which was held June 11A A -15.

