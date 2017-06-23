Florida History Day Student Winners Take Top Honors at National History Day Competition
Secretary of State Ken Detzner is pleased to announce that several Florida students from Broward, Leon, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, and Osceola Counties took home top honors at the National History Day competition in College Park, Maryland, winning seven national awards and recognitions including three first-place finishes. Sixty-one students and 15 teachers represented Florida in the national competition at the University of Maryland, which was held June 11A A -15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May '17
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May '17
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC