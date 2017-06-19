Florida Democratic governor candidates call for 2018 unity

Florida's three announced Democratic gubernatorial candidates agreed on most issues at a party forum, but got their loudest cheers when they called for ending 20 years of Republican rule in the state in 2018. Speaking to 300 Democratic faithful Saturday at the state party's annual fundraiser in Hollywood, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and entrepreneur Chris King all said the state needs to move away from the policies of Rick Scott and Jeb Bush by getting a Democrat elected governor for the first time since 1994.

