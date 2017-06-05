Fatal Car Crash in Leon County
Florida Highway Patrol report that a Tallahassee woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 90 east off of Still Creek Road on Thursday, June 8 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Officials says 52 year-old Rosemary Franklin was in the passenger's seat, when the driver of the car drifted into the grass shoulder on the highway while making a left turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|7 hr
|spud
|82
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|7 hr
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC