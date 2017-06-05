Fatal Car Crash in Leon County

Florida Highway Patrol report that a Tallahassee woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 90 east off of Still Creek Road on Thursday, June 8 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Officials says 52 year-old Rosemary Franklin was in the passenger's seat, when the driver of the car drifted into the grass shoulder on the highway while making a left turn.

