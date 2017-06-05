Excitement builds as $100 million Moran gift comes to life at FSU | Press Release
A year and a half after Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation gifted a record $100 million to Florida State University, the support already is transforming the university and creating opportunities for students and business owners for generations to come. The gift's positive impact is gaining momentum across campus and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr '17
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr '17
|carlz turn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC