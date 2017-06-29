Danfoss opens customer Application De...

Danfoss opens customer Application Development Center in Florida

Friday Jun 30

Grand opening celebration marked the official unveiling and launch of the new laboratory, R&D facility that will help manufacturers test air-conditioning systems for compliance with regulations and standards Danfoss , a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency electronic and mechanical components, controls, compressors, and variable frequency drives for air-conditioning, heating, refrigeration, industrial, and water systems, this week celebrated the grand opening of its "Engineering Tomorrow" Application Development Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

