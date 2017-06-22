Court wants quick response from Gov. Scott on citrus veto
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott has until noon Monday to respond to a lawsuit challenging his veto of $37.4 million that would have gone to some homeowners in Lee and Broward counties.
