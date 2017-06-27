Cas in the Community: B.L. Perry Library
The B. L. Perry branch of the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library system resumed frequent science-focused workshops for children and grown-ups alike this summer. The library's annual "Brainshops" workshop series has featured various experts and presenters to give attendees insight into many aspects of science and related careers, ranging from emergency medical services, to laser technology, to fire fighting, and meteorology.
