Boutique fat shames a woman after she left a bad review

'If you think you're a medium...that's denial': Boutique owner fat shames woman after she left a review saying their sizes run small The Florida woman recently posted a review on the shop's Facebook page, saying that she was disappointed with a dress she ordered that was too small Kelly Brett, the owner of the store, responded by posting a picture of Gifford on the store's page, saying she was in denial about her true size A woman was fat-shamed by the owner of a Tallahassee, Florida clothing boutique, after she wrote a negative review of the store on Facebook. Amanda Gifford told the New York Post that she recently ordered a dress from Kelly Brett Boutique that ended up being too small, and that the store refused to exchange it.

