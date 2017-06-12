Bob Graham: What happened to civics education in Florida?
AUGUST 31: Former U.S. Senator Bob Graham talks to reporters about a recently released section of the 2002 House Intelligence Committee inquiry into the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 during a news conference at the National Press Club August 31, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC