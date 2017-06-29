BCC narrows the field in search for a new County Attorney
Since former County Attorney Mark Davis tendered his resignation in April to go into private practice, applications have been coming in. Eleven were received from applicants as far away as Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May '17
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May '17
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC