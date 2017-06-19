Allergies really are getting worse - it's not just you
Not the days in the park or the outdoor happy hours - though those both contribute - but the incessant sneezing, wheezing, itchy eyes, runny noses, and mental fog, all brought on by pollen. Allergies are the worst.
