'Admin Bloat' focus of FL school budget debate
Hillsborough County's School Board is implemented a hiring freeze, but it won't be enough to solve the district's budget problems. The School Board met again Tuesday to discuss what else can be done to balance the budget for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year; an estimated $100 million or more needs to be cut to do so.
