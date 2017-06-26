$227,000 FANTASY 5 ticket set to expire
The Florida Lottery today announced that a FANTASY 5A top prize-winning ticket worth $227,100.11 remains unclaimed. The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at midnight ET.
