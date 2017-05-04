Woman gets 35 years for fatally stabbing husband
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that 39-year-old Christy Lee Peacock was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement. Peacock told investigators that family stress had caused her to "snap," just before she stabbed her husband at their Crawfordville home in January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC