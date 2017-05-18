While Hillsborough, St. Pete colleges take a budget hit a " public universities get more

As Senate President Joe Negron aims to make Florida's 12 public universities "elite" destinations, state lawmakers this spring voted to give an extra $232 million next year to those institutions - while simultaneously cutting $25 million that has helped the state's 28 state colleges serve students who are most in need. The stark difference in funding priorities was received as a decisive insult to institutions like Hillsborough Community College and Pasco-Hernando State College - and the tens of thousands of students they serve: That they don't matter as much as universities.

