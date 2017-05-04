Trump Supporters Celebrate Imminent L...

Trump Supporters Celebrate Imminent Loss of Their Health Insurance

22 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

From coast to coast, Americans who cast their votes for Donald J. Trump expressed jubilation at finally being relieved of the burden of being insured in the event of catastrophic illness. "Ever since President Trump was inaugurated, I've been counting the days for him to take away my health insurance," Carol Foyler, a Trump supporter in Houston, said.

