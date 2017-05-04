Trump Supporters Celebrate Imminent Loss of Their Health Insurance
From coast to coast, Americans who cast their votes for Donald J. Trump expressed jubilation at finally being relieved of the burden of being insured in the event of catastrophic illness. "Ever since President Trump was inaugurated, I've been counting the days for him to take away my health insurance," Carol Foyler, a Trump supporter in Houston, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC