TPD Invites the Community to "An Evening with Chief DeLeo"
Tallahassee Police Chief DeLeo would like to invite the community to join him for an evening of conversation happening on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Christian Heritage Church located at 2820 Sharer Road. This public forums provides citizens the opportunity to meet with Chief DeLeo and members of his command staff to discuss any issues or concerns.
