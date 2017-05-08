Today: Florida lawmakers set to OK budget that ignores Gov. Rick Scott...

The Republican-controlled Florida legislature today is poised to approve an $83 billion budget that ignores some of Republican Gov. Rick Scott 's top priorities. As lawmakers finished work on the spending plan last week in Tallahassee, Scott didn't hang around the Capitol to press for his goals, such as funding for the Enterprise Florida business program and the Visit Florida tourism marketing program or $200 million to repair the Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.