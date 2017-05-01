The Surprising Role of Clergy in the Abortion Fight Before Roe v. Wade

Pennsylvania ministers Allen Hinand and Ronald Lutz are part of Philadelphia's Clergy Consultation Service, which in 1970 advised 40 women a week on both legal and extralegal, out-of-state-abortions. "Today I want to speak to The Challenge of the Sexual Revolution, or to The Use of the Body in Regard to Abortion," declared the Reverend Charles Landreth on, June 6, 1971.

