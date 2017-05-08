TDP Needs Help Identifying an Abandoned Infant

Special Victim's Unit of the Tallahassee Police Department needs the help of the community to identify and locate the family of an abandoned infant found on Saturday, May 6 approximately 8:27 a.m. A citizen called the Consolidated Dispatch Agency concerning an infant being left on the bed of a pickup truck located in the parking lot of 1111 High Road. Officers report the infant as a black male, only being about a week old.

