Target store to open in Varsity Plaza Center
Officials say the new store will be located near the intersection of Tennessee Street and High Road. The Tallahassee small-format Target store is projected to open in July 2018 and will be located in the Varsity Plaza center near Coliseum club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr '17
|LocalStdboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC