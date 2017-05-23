Target store to open in Varsity Plaza...

Target store to open in Varsity Plaza Center

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Officials say the new store will be located near the intersection of Tennessee Street and High Road. The Tallahassee small-format Target store is projected to open in July 2018 and will be located in the Varsity Plaza center near Coliseum club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) 21 hr lisa 18
Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16) Apr 30 Consumer 2
Trump Worse President in America's History Apr 26 Localstdboy 2
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Apr 26 carlz turn 4
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 24 Tally Watch 11
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Apr 24 Tally Watch 1
Local Bar Apr '17 LocalStdboy 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Leon County was issued at May 24 at 11:05AM EDT

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC