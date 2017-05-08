Stretching may reduce walking pain among peripheral artery disease patients

Simple calf muscle stretching may reduce leg pain when walking and increase blood flow for people living with peripheral artery disease , according to a preliminary abstract presented at the American Heart Association's Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology/Peripheral Vascular Disease 2017 Scientific Sessions. "This is a very safe, easy intervention that can be done at home and has the potential to really improve your tolerance for walking and get you into a walking program," said Judy M. Muller-Delp, Ph.D., senior study author and professor of biomedical sciences at the Florida State University College of Medicine in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.