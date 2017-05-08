Stretching may reduce walking pain am...

Stretching may reduce walking pain among peripheral artery disease patients

Read more: Medical News Today

Simple calf muscle stretching may reduce leg pain when walking and increase blood flow for people living with peripheral artery disease , according to a preliminary abstract presented at the American Heart Association's Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology/Peripheral Vascular Disease 2017 Scientific Sessions. "This is a very safe, easy intervention that can be done at home and has the potential to really improve your tolerance for walking and get you into a walking program," said Judy M. Muller-Delp, Ph.D., senior study author and professor of biomedical sciences at the Florida State University College of Medicine in Tallahassee.

