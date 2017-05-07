State bills, budget in hands of Gov. Scott today Budget will be debated on final day of session Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pl8Bhr Gov. Rick Scott visited Naples on Thursday, May 4 2017 as part of a statewide tour to chastise lawmakers for what he called secret negotiations over the state's $83 billion budget that rejects some of Scott's top priorities. Gov. Rick Scott meets with Senate President Joe Negron on the first day of the legislative session at the Capitol on March 7. TALLAHASSEE - To the extent that any legislative session is remembered, the 2017 edition might be remembered as much for what lawmakers didn't do as for what they did.

