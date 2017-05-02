Slavery memorial's fate isn't etched in stone | Editorial
On the grounds of the state Capitol in Tallahassee, you'll find memorials that honor Vietnam veterans, Purple Heart recipients, Martin Luther King Jr., police officers killed in the line of duty, and soon, the Holocaust. To that list, Florida House members last week unanimously voted to plan a memorial honoring those who helped build our country while wearing the shackles of slavery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC