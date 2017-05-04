Slavery memorial won't happen this ye...

Slavery memorial won't happen this year. But there's peace.

As Miami Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee and Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley dined Wednesday night on the street-side patio of a restaurant a block from the Capitol, the unlikely pair naturally piqued the interest of fellow patrons and passers-by. Only five days earlier, Baxley, the descendent of a Confederate soldier who is known for his conservative views, had said a proposed Florida Slavery Memorial would "celebrate defeat."

