Sixteen-Year-Old boy reported missing in Tallahassee
He was last seen shirtless, wearing green baggie cargo shorts with a white belt and black Jordan One's. He may be in possession of a lime green backpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|Tue
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr '17
|LocalStdboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC