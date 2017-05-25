Secretary Ken Detzner Announces Launc...

Secretary Ken Detzner Announces Launch of Florida Music Tours

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Florida Department of State today announced the launch of Florida Music Tours, a new educational, travel and media website that spotlights Florida's important role in American musical history and promotes the state as a top destination for music enthusiasts. Each Florida Music Tour will act as an interactive guide to a musical genre or style that takes a visitor through Florida's musical history and across the state to where that music originated and where it can be heard today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... 13 hr Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May 23 lisa 18
Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16) Apr 30 Consumer 2
Trump Worse President in America's History Apr 26 Localstdboy 2
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Apr 26 carlz turn 4
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr '17 Tally Watch 11
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Apr '17 Tally Watch 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC