Secretary Ken Detzner Announces Launch of Florida Music Tours

Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Florida Department of State today announced the launch of Florida Music Tours, a new educational, travel and media website that spotlights Florida's important role in American musical history and promotes the state as a top destination for music enthusiasts. Each Florida Music Tour will act as an interactive guide to a musical genre or style that takes a visitor through Florida's musical history and across the state to where that music originated and where it can be heard today.

