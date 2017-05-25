Secretary Ken Detzner Announces Launch of Florida Music Tours
Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Florida Department of State today announced the launch of Florida Music Tours, a new educational, travel and media website that spotlights Florida's important role in American musical history and promotes the state as a top destination for music enthusiasts. Each Florida Music Tour will act as an interactive guide to a musical genre or style that takes a visitor through Florida's musical history and across the state to where that music originated and where it can be heard today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|13 hr
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr '17
|Tally Watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC