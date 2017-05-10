Secretary Detzner Announces Winners o...

Secretary Detzner Announces Winners of 2017 Florida History Day State Contest

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Museum of Florida History are pleased to announce the winners of the annual Florida History Day state competition, formerly known as Florida History Fair, held in Tallahassee on May 7-9. More than 60,000 students from around Florida participated in Florida History Day this year and the top entries from each county competed at the state contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16) Apr 30 Consumer 2
Trump Worse President in America's History Apr 26 Localstdboy 2
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Apr 26 carlz turn 4
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 24 Tally Watch 11
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Apr 24 Tally Watch 1
Local Bar Apr 20 LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC