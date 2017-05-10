Secretary Detzner Announces Winners of 2017 Florida History Day State Contest
Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Museum of Florida History are pleased to announce the winners of the annual Florida History Day state competition, formerly known as Florida History Fair, held in Tallahassee on May 7-9. More than 60,000 students from around Florida participated in Florida History Day this year and the top entries from each county competed at the state contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC