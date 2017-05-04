School testing reforms face dissent in Senate, and Democrats are a frustrateda

As lawmakers aim to pass significant reforms to Florida's public school standardized assessments before the end of this week, Senate Democrats say a bill that's supposed to do that barely makes any major changes and is, instead, a problematic hodgepodge of education policy. And one key Democrat - whose widely praised, bipartisan testing reform proposal was shelved so that a less comprehensive Republican plan supported by Jeb Bush's influential education foundation could advance instead - said Wednesday morning: "If I had to vote today, I'd vote against this bill."

