School testing reforms face dissent in Senate, and Democrats are a frustrateda
As lawmakers aim to pass significant reforms to Florida's public school standardized assessments before the end of this week, Senate Democrats say a bill that's supposed to do that barely makes any major changes and is, instead, a problematic hodgepodge of education policy. And one key Democrat - whose widely praised, bipartisan testing reform proposal was shelved so that a less comprehensive Republican plan supported by Jeb Bush's influential education foundation could advance instead - said Wednesday morning: "If I had to vote today, I'd vote against this bill."
