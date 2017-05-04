School testing reform faces pass/fail...

School testing reform faces pass/fail exam in House

21 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After several days of private collaboration among lawmakers, one major late-night rewrite and some last-minute tweaks, senators unanimously passed a sweeping education bill on Thursday - the main feature of which is to address excessive testing in Florida's public schools. HB 549 eliminates only a single test - the Algebra 2 end-of-course exam - and it requires the state Department of Education to study by Jan. 1 whether national exams, like the SAT or ACT, can be used as alternatives to the Florida Standards Assessments and other statewide tests.

