School testing reform faces pass/fail exam in House

After several days of private collaboration among lawmakers, one major late-night rewrite and some last-minute tweaks, senators unanimously passed a sweeping education bill on Thursday - the main feature of which is to address excessive testing in Florida's public schools. HB 549 eliminates only a single test - the Algebra 2 end-of-course exam - and it requires the state Department of Education to study by Jan. 1 whether national exams, like the SAT or ACT, can be used as alternatives to the Florida Standards Assessments and other statewide tests.

