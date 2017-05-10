PuroClean Looks to Claim Floridaa s $3.3 Billion in Annual Water & Fire Damage

One of North America's Leading Property Restoration Franchises Foresees Increasing Demand for Mitigation Service in Florida; Hosts Franchisee Discovery Day Events on May 24 & 25 in Tallahassee and Panama City )--With only a handful of franchisees serving over $3.3 billion in direct water and fire mitigated losses in Florida each year, PuroClean plans to add two new franchises, specifically in the Tallahassee and Panama City markets to support the enormous volume of claims in those regions, announced Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO of PuroClean. PuroClean-one of the nation's fastest growing property restoration franchises-is flying a team of company executives into the state for two special missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.