PuroClean Looks to Claim Floridaa s $3.3 Billion in Annual Water & Fire Damage
One of North America's Leading Property Restoration Franchises Foresees Increasing Demand for Mitigation Service in Florida; Hosts Franchisee Discovery Day Events on May 24 & 25 in Tallahassee and Panama City )--With only a handful of franchisees serving over $3.3 billion in direct water and fire mitigated losses in Florida each year, PuroClean plans to add two new franchises, specifically in the Tallahassee and Panama City markets to support the enormous volume of claims in those regions, announced Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO of PuroClean. PuroClean-one of the nation's fastest growing property restoration franchises-is flying a team of company executives into the state for two special missions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC