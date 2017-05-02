PSC to Consider Gulf Rates from Approved Settlement Agreement
On Thursday, May 4, 2017, the Florida Public Service Commission will hold a Special Commission Conference to consider Gulf Power Company's rates, concluding all issues in the Settlement Agreement approved on April 4, 2017. Following the Special Commission Conference, the PSC will hold its monthly Commission Conference.
