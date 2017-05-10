Police Search for Suspects Involved in Tallahassee Fight
The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a fight behind the clubs along the Tennessee Street strip that left a local college student in serious condition. Police said that on April 28, around 1:45 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a physical altercation in progress beneath the parking garage located behind the clubs along the Tennessee Street strip.
