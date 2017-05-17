Pedestrian in Serious Condition after Tallahassee Crash
Troopers say that a pedestrian has been hospitalized in serious condition after he was hit by a car on North Monroe Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said that Scott Leonard, 59, was traveling south on N. Monroe St. in the outside lane, just south of the intersection with Sessions Road.
