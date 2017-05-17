Palmetto man claims first $2 million prize in new Wheel of Fortune Scratch-Off game
Jonathan Wyman poses with his wife and oversized check after claiming a $2 million prize in the WHEEL OF FORTUNE Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Jonathan Wyman, 65, of Palmetto, claimed a $2 million prize in the WHEEL OF FORTUNE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
