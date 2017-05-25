Manatee High School welcomes new foot...

Manatee High School welcomes new football coach

MANATEE CO., FL - One of the area's most storied high school football programs has a new coach. Manatee High School named Yusef Shakir as the new coach of the Hurricanes.

