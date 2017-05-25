Manatee High School welcomes new football coach
MANATEE CO., FL - One of the area's most storied high school football programs has a new coach. Manatee High School named Yusef Shakir as the new coach of the Hurricanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|Thu
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr '17
|Tally Watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC