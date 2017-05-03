Making the Numbers Work: Researchers Use Math to Develop Personalized Chemo Treatments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A team of Florida State University researchers is using mathematical modeling to find the best and most effective chemotherapy treatments for cancer patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC