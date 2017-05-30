"Long Skinny Boat Camp" to Row into Tallahassee
With summer vacation and warmer temperatures just around the corner, one local organizations is hoping you'll consider rowing as your new outdoor activity. The Long Skinny Boat Camp is offered by Capital City Rowing in 2 week sessions and is open to first time rowers of all ages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
