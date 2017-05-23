Leon County Sheriff reveals strategic...

Leon County Sheriff reveals strategic plan to get community "All In"

21 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

It was a rainy day in Leon County, but the threat of severe weather didn't stop representatives from all law enforcement agencies from turning out to show that when it comes to public safety, they're "All In." In practice, the sheriff's strategic plan highlights specific ways in which his agency will collaborate with other law enforcement to share tactics and information, work with schools to help reduce juvenile crime, and even strengthen bonds with organizations like Refuge House and the Kearney Center.

