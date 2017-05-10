Leon County Deputies Make Big Bust at Commons Apartment Complex
Christopher Woods-Hooker in the upper left hand corner, Devin Watkins in bottom left hand corner, Darius Tolbert in the top right corner , Martez Davis in the bottom right corner , William Woods-Mangham on the far right Christopher Woods-Hooker in the upper left hand corner, Devin Watkins in bottom left hand corner, Darius Tolbert in the top right corner , Martez Davis in the bottom right corner , William Woods-Mangham on the far right TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested five men for drugs after they searched an apartment at the Commons and found more than 4 pounds of cannabis, prescription pills, MDMA, over $10,000 in cash, and 10 firearms.
