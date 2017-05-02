Legislation to Keep BP Oil Funds in Northwest Florida Passes Unanimously

The Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives have unanimously passed House Bill 7077, Gulf Coast Economic Corridor. The legislation, sponsored by Senator George Gainer , Senator Doug Broxson , and Senator Bill Montford , will ensure funds received in the settlement of the state's economic damage claims caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill remain in Northwest Florida's eight disproportionately affected counties.

